Barbershop in Columbus offering free haircuts to employees impacted by government shutdown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A barbershop in Columbus is offering free haircuts to anyone impacted by the government shutdown.
Barbers at Bladez 2.0 The Grooming Lounge Barbershop are offering the free haircuts now through the close of business on Sunday.
Co-owner Tito Rosa and his team came together to provide the free haircuts in hopes that it will help the community unite in a time of need. They also feel is it is a small gesture for a bigger cause.
"We wanted to hold a promotion for all the federal employees who haven't been able to receive any pay or been on furlough,” said Rosa. “So we wanted to invite them out to the shop and tell them the haircut was going to be on us for free for them and their families. We understand a lot of them may be going through a difficult time or may be struggling right now."
All federal employees have to do to get a free haircut is show their government ID.
Bladez 2.0 is located is located in the Landings shopping center off Airport Thruway.
