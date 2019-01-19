Columbus Water Works gives notice of unpaid bill, payment issues to Ralston Towers owners

Berklite has lived in the Ralston Towers for the past two years. He says he’s run into a number of problems including issues with water and bed bugs. Vic Burchfield with Columbus Water Works says property owners received a 15-day notice for a resolution. Columbus Water Works is now going forward with a 30-day notice to resolve the issues and notify tenants. Burchfield says if the issues aren’t resolved by Feb. 28, water to the Uptown housing facility will be turned off.