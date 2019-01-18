Construction underway on S. College Street in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Motorists in Auburn can expect a small delay in traffic as the City of Auburn and Auburn University team up to improve a large stretch of South College Street.
Construction is underway on a streetscape project as part of the city and university’s effort to create a gateway tying the university’s art district with downtown Auburn. This joint effort between the city and the university is costing is about $1.2 million. Auburn University will be overseeing the streetscape project, but the City of Auburn is footing the bill.
There will be improvements along South College Street between Donahue and Woodfield Drive.
Construction started this week and is expected to be completed by the end of July, before the Gouge Performing Arts Center holds its grand opening.
“It’s going to be adding medians to this entire stretch of road, kind of connecting the performing arts center and the museum,”says Auburn University Campus Planner, Ben Burmester. “It’s a city led effort that the university definitely supports. It’s an effort to do some traffic calming. We think there’s going to be increased pedestrians in this area , so its going to provide some traffic calming and just enhancements in the area.”
The outside lanes on South College Street are expected to remain open during the majority of construction.
Within the new median, there will be decorative lighting, as well as addition pedestrian lighting along South College Street.
