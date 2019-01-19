Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia kicks off cookie season with rallies across the state

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia (GSHG) kicked off the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season with cookie rallies throughout the state.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leader.
Girl scouts gathered Friday at the Shrines Club to learn both sales etiquette and how to set and achieve their goals.
Through the program, girls learn five crucial skills: goals setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, all while doing incredible things for themselves and the communities.
"It teaches our girls skills,” said Susan King, director f Product Program for Girls Scout. “They take these skills and they can learn to build their own companies when they become future female powerful leaders, so they take these skills that they're learning today and incorporate within the cookie program."
Over 100 girl scouts were registered to attend Friday’s meeting.
