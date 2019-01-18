Neighbors of fallen Birmingham officer banding together to help family

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The neighborhood where fallen Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter lived is banding together to do what they can to help his family.
Blue ribbons can be found on mailboxes and street signs in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Neighbors are selling them with the proceeds going to help the Carter family.
There were 200 ribbons in 24 hours.
“We just wanted to come around them and let them know we’re here and we want to support them and do whatever we can. Many of us, including myself, we don’t know them personally. But when someone in our community is grieving, we just want to rally around them and help,” said Angel Duke, Eagle Point Resident.
In addition the homeowners association is collecting donations including gift cards for the family.
