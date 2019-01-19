Remembering Sgt. Carter: Photos from the funeral, procession of fallen BPD officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A funeral was held for fallen Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter Saturday at Legacy Arena.
Carter was shot and killed early Sunday morning as he and his partner with the Birmingham Police Department were shot while responding to a call of car break-ins along 5th Avenue North. His partner remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.
Carter was in law-enforcement for 16 years, working at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Leeds Police Department, Fairfield Police Department and the Birmingham Police Department.
