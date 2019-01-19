Supt. of Phenix City School given Congressional Record by Congressman Mike Rogers

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The superintendent of Phenix City Schools was honored on Friday.
Superintendent Randy Wilkes was awarded the Congressional Record for winning Superintendent of the Year. The award was given to Wilkes by Congressman Mike Rogers.
Rogers was in town to give the Central High School football team its own Congressional Record for winning the state title. Rogers said Wilkes is a champion much like the players. Much like the state title, Wilkes said it’s not just an individual award.
“130 superintendents were in that competition,” said Rogers. “That's a big deal. That's why I made the point, he's a champion too. He needs to get a pat on the back just like these kids do. He excelled at what he did for a living.”
“It’s a team award, and it’s a reflection on the entire school system. So, we’re appreciative of him presenting today and it’s just an honor to be able to represent the state,” said Wilkes.
