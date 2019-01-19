WATCH LIVE NOW: Severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley

WATCH LIVE NOW: Severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Julie Waldock | January 19, 2019 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 5:43 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Much of the Chattahoochee Valley is experiencing severe weather storming right now. It is expected to continue into the evening. WTVM’s chief meteorologist Derek Kinkade is tracking the storms and here to provide you with the latest updates.

The following counties are under tornado watch in Georgia until 10PM:

  • Chattahoochee 
  • Coweta 
  • Harris 
  • Heard 
  • Marion 
  • Meriwether 
  • Muscogee 
  • Pike 
  • Schley 
  • Spalding 
  • Stewart 
  • Talbot 
  • Taylor 
  • Troup 
  • Upson 
  • Webster 
  • Fayette

The following counties are under tornado watch in Alabama until 10PM:

  • Chambers 
  • Lee 
  • Macon 
  • Randolph 
  • Russell 
  • Barbour 
  • Bullock 
  • Pike 
  • Coffee 
  • Dale 
  • Geneva 
  • Henry 
  • Houston 
  • Calhoun 
  • Clay
  • Early
  • Miller 
  • Quitman 
  • Randolph 
  • Seminole 
  • Terrell

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.