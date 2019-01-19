WATCH LIVE NOW: Severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Much of the Chattahoochee Valley is experiencing severe weather storming right now. It is expected to continue into the evening. WTVM’s chief meteorologist Derek Kinkade is tracking the storms and here to provide you with the latest updates.
- Chattahoochee
- Coweta
- Harris
- Heard
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Muscogee
- Pike
- Schley
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Talbot
- Taylor
- Troup
- Upson
- Webster
- Fayette
- Chambers
- Lee
- Macon
- Randolph
- Russell
- Barbour
- Bullock
- Pike
- Coffee
- Dale
- Geneva
- Henry
- Houston
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Early
- Miller
- Quitman
- Randolph
- Seminole
- Terrell
