‘We don’t want an apology’: University of Oklahoma investigates racist video showing student in blackface

NORMAN, OK (KFOR/CNN) - Racist video made by some University of Oklahoma students has many people on campus angry.
School officials have responded to the video by opening an investigation into the matter.
In the video, a female student in blackface, uses a derogatory word toward African-Americans.
Students now say they want real consequences for those who made the clip.
"I was disgusted, hurt," said Janae Reeves, an OU senior.
Reeves is among many students reeling after a racist video surfaces yet again - featuring their fellow classmates.
“It doesn’t make sense to me as a human being why they would think that kind of behavior is OK,” said Marisa Nuzzo, an OU junior. “If they think they can say what they want with little to no consequences, nothing will change.”
“I could never imagine being so insensitive especially in a time when it’s obviously not OK. You’re an adult,” said Sofia Olivas, an OU sophomore. “We don’t want an apology, we want action.”
The university responded immediately putting out a tweet outlining plans for the students seen in the video.
They expected the students to be expelled - the same punishment handed down by former OU President David Born when a racist fraternity video surfaced in 2015.
“For President Gallogly to do the complete opposite and to allow these students to stay on our campus, it just sends a message,” Reeves said.
Organizations on campus are holding a rally this week to discuss racism on campus.
Copyright 2019 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.