Wetumpka suffers significant tornado damage

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There is significant damage in downtown Wetumpka from a probable tornado that hit the city Saturday afternoon.
Multiple buildings in downtown Wetumpka have been destroyed or have significant damage, including numerous homes and First Presbyterian and First Baptist churches. Several roads in the downtown area are covered with debris.
The public is being asked to stay away from the downtown Wetumpka area to allow first responders to work.
A curfew is also in place for downtown Wetumpka starting at 6 p.m.
Photos show lots of trees and power lines down and multiple vehicles upside down.
Wetumpka High School has opened as a shelter for displaced families due to the storm.
Alabama Power says about 2,000 customers are without service in Wetumpka, and crews are evaluating the damage.
Gov. Kay Ivey said she has deployed state personal to assist authorities in Elmore County.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm that hit Wetumpka at 2:44 p.m.
While we don’t officially know what time the tornado hit Wetumpka, WSFA 12 News is estimating (based on radar) that it hit downtown at 2:54 p.m.
The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey Sunday.
A tornado was caught on one of the WSFA 12 News tower cameras in Wetumpka.
Damage also was confirmed in Autauga County.
Sheriff Joe Sedinger says a mobile home overturned near the Independence community, but no injuries were reported.
