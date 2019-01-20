The Arctic air has arrived!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With severe weather now out of the Valley, the long-awaited infamous Arctic blast moves in behind the strong storms’ wake. Sunday will feature raw and blustery conditions with potent northwest winds blowing in gusting to 30 MPH. Some stubborn clouds will stick around this morning before sunshine arrives this afternoon, but don’t expect it to warm us up much.
Waking up to feels like temperatures already in the 20s, and wind chills will be in the 30s even if we manage to get into the 40s later this afternoon. Overnight expect clear skies and still a lingering breeze, with wind chills in the teens and 20s possible for Monday morning. So, not a bad idea to make those cold weather preps tonight! Monday features plenty of chilly sunshine before temperatures rebound slightly and clouds move back in Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker on Wednesday. For now, just looks like we’ll be dealing with showers and turning colder once again by the latter half of the work week.
Next weekend favors a frigid pattern as well with highs in the 40s and lows potentially below freezing. The question going forward is the potential for some rain next Sunday—will there be enough moisture, and will temperatures get cold enough to support a brief wintry mix? Still too early to fine-tune any details, but we’ll keep you posted in the days ahead! Still plenty of time for the forecast to chance.
