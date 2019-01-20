The Arctic air has arrived!

Waking up to feels like temperatures already in the 20s, and wind chills will be in the 30s even if we manage to get into the 40s later this afternoon. Overnight expect clear skies and still a lingering breeze, with wind chills in the teens and 20s possible for Monday morning. So, not a bad idea to make those cold weather preps tonight! Monday features plenty of chilly sunshine before temperatures rebound slightly and clouds move back in Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker on Wednesday. For now, just looks like we’ll be dealing with showers and turning colder once again by the latter half of the work week.