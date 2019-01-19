Attorneys file emergency motion over recent prison suicides in Alabama

Ford was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, but then brought back to prison where he spent two days on suicide watch, and was then returned to the same segregation cell where he had attempted suicide, which had not been cleaned and still had the noose hanging where he had tied it, according to the motion. Attorneys for Ford wrote that he received no follow-up care outside his cell after his release from suicide watch. He attempted suicide again in July, 2018.