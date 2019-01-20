Cold Start for MLK Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a cold and blustery Sunday, look for lows well into the 20s as we get ready for MLK Jr. Day. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and low 50s but the sun will be out in full force. On Tuesday, we will see increasing clouds after another cold start, but rain chances will hold off until late Wednesday, out ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will surge into the mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon, and we may see some storms in the mix as well - we will be watching for any issues with severe weather. Showers and storms could carry over into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, but then a shot of much colder air will be moving in. Highs will again be in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s for the end of next week and into the weekend, and an area of low pressure in the Gulf will likely bring some more rain to the area on Sunday. We will watch this system carefully since we will have cold air in place and monitor for the possibility of any winter weather!