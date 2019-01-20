Game Updates: Rams pull closer to Saints before half, 13-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints took a 13-0 lead in the NFC Championship after a five yard pass to tight end Garrett Griffin.
It was Griffin’s first catch and score of the season. The touchdown came after a pick play in which two Los Angles Rams defenders crashed into each other, falling to the ground. Griffin was wide open.
The only touchdown of the game came after an aggressive attempt to go for the first down after the Saints were stopped. Brees took full advantage of an encroachment call on that play.
Saints kicker Will Lutz kicked two field goals in the first quarter – from 37 and 29 yards. One of them came after a Jared Goff interception, which linebacker Demario Davis picked off.
A fake punt in the second quarter gave the Rams their first first down and eventually led to a field goal. The high octane offense has been kept in check, so far. Six points was the fewest the Rams put up in a half since Sean McVay took over as head coach.
Former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks helped fuel a drive at the end of the second quarter that ended with a Todd Gurley touchdown, bringing the score to 13-10. McVay’s low scoring half streak remains intact.
The touchdown helped make up for a dropped pass by Gurley earlier in the game that would have put the Rams inside the New Orelans 20.
