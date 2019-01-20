Georgia woman killed in suicide bombing in Syria

EAST POINT, GA (WTVM) - A female interpreter was one of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria, believed to have been carried out by ISIS.
27-year-old Ghadir taher was in Syria working with the Army as an interpreter for defense contractor, Valiant Integrated Services.
She was born in Syria but was an American citizen who hailed from East Point, Georgia and attended Georgia State University.
Taher’s brother says she had been working for the contractor for less than a year when she was killed.
