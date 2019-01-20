MLK commemoration event pushes for unity in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, a large number of people in Columbus came together for a commemoration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was held at the Columbus Civic Center. One by one, they sang songs and held speeches to honor Dr. King’s life.
“It’s about love and kindness. The love and kindness that we’re able continue to be able to foster to those in this community,” explains Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “It’s what’s going to continue to sustain the hope. The hope that one day the community, our state, our nation and planet can become more unified.”
Mayor Henderson says the event helps to hold a mirror to the Fountain City and the nation to strive more toward unity.
The guest speaker William Prickard, who has worked with President Reagan and President George H.W. Bush., says not only is the celebration is to highlight Dr. King’s social justice and humanitarian impact, but it also shines a light on his economic impact for those who fought for livable wages. He says Dr. Kings words ring truer today than ever before.
"Obviously today we’re having a big swing into the wrong direction. It will come back. His words, his meaning, his message and his life are probably more relevant now than they were thirty, forty years ago,” says Prickard.
He say the message is to emphasize the importance of integrating the past with the present and continuing forward for future generations to prioritize unity.
“A lot of what goes on today is so important for the young people to understand it from a historical point of view. Let’s make a difference. There’s no excuse,” explains Prickard.
The commemoration is an annual event. Organizers say they will continue to hold them to celebrate the impact of Dr. King’s life.
