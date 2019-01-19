Opelika SportsPlex celebrates 10th anniversary

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary all year, with events offered every month.
“When we were talking about what we wanted to do to celebrate our big 10-year anniversary, we had two goals in mind,” said Public Relations Coordinator of Opelika Parks and Recreation Laura Chesser. “One, to celebrate our members and the other is to create members.”
The over 75,000-square-foot facility opened its doors on Aug. 31, 2009, but the 10-year anniversary celebration started in September 2018 and will continue until its official anniversary date on Aug. 31.
“This month we are doing first responder appreciation,” said Chesser. “All first responders get in free. Later this year, we are going to do military Mondays, and then there are some where its just free day Friday. We are also doing challenges to create a fun atmosphere here. For example, this month we are doing an indoor triathlon. We are doing a football frenzy that encourages them to come in and work out and make use of our facility, and we have some other stuff planned for later this year.”
Officials say they’ve had a great almost 10 years and have some pretty big plans for the next few years.
“Over the next few years, we definitely plan to add to our facility,” said Chesser. “Make it bigger and better, add more programs, more services.”
The anniversary events are not just for members of the SportsPlex. The facility is also offering specials for guests every month and members of the community who haven’t used the facility before or are thinking about joining.
