Annual Unity Award Breakfast continues in Chattahoochee Valley on MLK Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, an annual tradition continues.
Hundreds spent their morning at the 33rd annual Unity Award Breakfast hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in Columbus in honor of Dr. King.
This year’s Unity Award recipient is Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
“It’s about bringing the community together and bridging the gap that divides us and so that is what the men at Alpha Phi Alpha are about and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was about and this is an example today of exactly that,” says Hugley.
The Unity Award honors an organization or individual that exemplifies the philosophies of Dr. King.
The success of the breakfast has allowed the fraternity to present hundreds of high school seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley with scholarships.
