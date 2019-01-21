Celebrate National Hugging Day with a $5.50 Build-A-Bear

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Monday is National Hugging Day and what better way to celebrate than Build-A-Bear selling teddy bears for $5.50.
Customers can make select from three furry friends for $5.50 each. The holiday special is also offered online for $10.
National Hugging Day which is recognized by the United States Copyright Office, is not a public day. The day was intended to help everyone show more emotion in public and to offer hugs.
The holiday was founded by Rev. Kevin Zaborney on March 29, 1986.
