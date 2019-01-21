Cold yet sunny MLK Day in store

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - MLK Jr. Day starting off with temperatures in the 20s and for some, wind chills in the teens! Despite the lingering cold, expect abundant sunshine as we wrap up the holiday weekend with highs close to 50.
Apart from some morning sun, more clouds move in Tuesday before our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and potentially a rumble of thunder through Thursday morning. Looking milder Wednesday before the rain moves in, but another cold blast follows this system, putting highs in the upper 40s and low 50s to wrap up the shorter work week. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine before more clouds enter the picture again on Saturday ahead of another chance of showers on Sunday.
Still a lot of uncertainty in the weekend forecast, but if the cold air persists and enough moisture simultaneously moves into the Valley, we could see the potential for some wintry precipitation later in the weekend. Still way to early to iron out the details, but we’ll keep you posted as we monitor the emerging pattern in the days ahead. For now, stay warm!
