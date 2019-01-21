Columbus safehouse offers hot food and shelter ahead of cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Just a day after storms passed through the Chattahoochee Valley, representatives at one local shelter are coming together to help those who may be without a place to stay.
The Safehouse on Hamilton Road in Columbus is extending their hours to 2:30 AM for those who may be without a place to stay during Sunday night’s cold temperatures.
”The temps are supposed to dip to the mid 20s with wind chills colder than that. Those elements are very dangerous for folks. Our goal is to bring them in and keep them safe,” says Safehouse Manager Charles Jeffries.
Safehouse manager Charles Jeffries says they’re working with local law enforcement. While law enforcement is on patrol, they’re picking up anyone who needs a place to stay for the night and taking them to the Safehouse for food and a warm place to sleep.
