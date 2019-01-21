FBI searches for “Traveling Bandit” bank robber

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The FBI is asking for help finding a suspected bank robber now nicknamed “The Traveling Bandit."
The Traveling Bandit has covered more than 3,200 miles in a string of robberies that started on Dec. 28 at a Bank in Florida.
From there, the robber progressed to holding up a bank in North Carolina, then two in Tennessee, and one each in Alabama and Illinois. His most recent heist was on Thursday in Utah.
Officials say the robber usually approaches the counter, presents a note demanding money, divulges that he has a weapon, and then leaves on foot.
The F.B.I. said he might be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition with Kentucky plates.
