GDOT awards millions in road project contracts
By Tanner Anderson | January 21, 2019 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:20 PM

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is spending $79 million to resurface highways, build and repair bridges, and make intersections safer.

GDOT awarded contracts for 16 projects at the end of December.

The most expensive contract was a $30.9 million resurfacing project.

Nearly 26 miles from the Georgia-Alabama state line to Highway 219 South of LaGrange will be repaved.

Another 10 resurfacing contracts worth $34 million were also awarded.

The agency is spending another $12.5 million on Georgia bridges.

