GDOT awards millions in road project contracts

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is spending $79 million to resurface highways, build and repair bridges, and make intersections safer.
GDOT awarded contracts for 16 projects at the end of December.
The most expensive contract was a $30.9 million resurfacing project.
Nearly 26 miles from the Georgia-Alabama state line to Highway 219 South of LaGrange will be repaved.
Another 10 resurfacing contracts worth $34 million were also awarded.
The agency is spending another $12.5 million on Georgia bridges.
