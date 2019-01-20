Gov. Ivey tours tornado damage in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey visited Wetumpka on Monday to tour the damage left behind by Saturday afternoon’s tornado. Afterwards, she spoke about the destruction she’d seen.
“A lot of damage but thank goodness no lives were lost. That is a blessing. We can replace things but not people so I’m grateful its not worse than it was," Ivey said.
Ivey praised the media for its thorough coverage of the destruction in Wetumpka, and she said it was just as bad as she thought it would be.
“I just take great comfort in knowing that neighbors are helping neighbors in large numbers,” she said.
Ivey said FEMA assistance will depend on an assessment so right now it’s a waiting game. As for assistance from the state, Ivey said they’ll do what they can.
"We’ll do what we can once we know what opportunities are available,” she said.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis addressed the road closures in the area of the damage, saying the city will hopefully have them open in the next 12 to 15 hours.
“We’re waiting mainly on the state right now to hang the traffic signals that fell down,” he said. "It’s going to be pretty tough to turn people loose without the traffic signals. We may keep them closed today until tomorrow.”
He also said the Alabama Department of Transportation assessed the Bibb Graves Bridge and declared it safe and structurally sound.
Many buildings in downtown Wetumpka were destroyed in the tornado, including the police station and First Presbyterian Church.
