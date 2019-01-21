Great Wolf Lodge Resort going strong after grand opening eight months ago

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - It has been nearly a year since the grand opening of a water park resort in LaGrange and no matter the weather, the business has not missed a beat.
From the state-of-the-art indoor water park the size of two football fields to fourteen different water slides to an adventure park with a full ropes course and rock wall, this resort has something for the whole family.
General manager Keith Furnas says it is hard to come across an empty room.
“It’s been great since we opened in May. The summer was super busy; we we’re sold out most days. Fall we had a little break and then through the various holidays and the winter break as well as right now for the holiday weekend, we’ve been super busy and sold out most days,” said Furnas.
The resort brought more than 700 jobs to LaGrange making a major economical impact.
Furnas says having parts of the resort open to the public like the restaurants and the adventure park is also pouring in revenue.
“It certainly supplements our business, it’s a nice addition to the community for the folks here in LaGrange and Troup County to be able to come in and enjoy and have some time with family together,” said Furnas.
Furnas says half of their guests come from out of state.
Visitors to the resort say they would not think twice about making the trip back for a splash of fun.
“It’s so close to home and to have that little bit of a weekend getaway is great, thinking about bringing this one back for her birthday with a friend her age,” said visitor Christina Roll.
“I would compare it to a cruise where you don’t have to take your family on a boat,” said Macy Turner, another visitor.
“We just enjoyed everything about the park, it was a great adventure and I would advise anyone to come visit the park,” said visitor Carl Thompson.
You do have to be an overnight guest to gain access to the water park on the day you arrive and leave, while the rest is fair game.
