Hundreds turn out to help Wetumpka recover from powerful tornado

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - Seven-hundred volunteers embraced a colossal challenge on Sunday. They helped this part of Wetumpka get back on its feet after mere seconds of sheer terror Saturday afternoon.
Chain saws buzzed, new power poles were prepared and what couldn’t be salvaged was thrown to the curb.
There was no way Rod Jones could stay home and not lend a hand in the bitter cold.
“We’re all part of the same community, so we help pitch in together and help support one another," said Jones.
While Jones was doing his part to clean up the mess, local authorities talked about the tornado, a likely on the high end of the EF-2scale.
“We suffered a tremendous amount of damage,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
“Thus far we’ve seen damage indicating wind speeds from 120 to 131 miles per hour," said John DeBlock of the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
That same tornado inflicted damage beyond Bridge Street on Highway 14 near the hospital. There were concerns the Bibb-Graves Bridge may have been compromised by the storm but so far it appears to be okay with the exception of a few vintage lights.
It was cold, windy and for many volunteers this was quite overwhelming. In fact, many said this was much more than they expected.
“I’m like, this is devastating and we’re called to serve," said volunteer Terri Butler.
Wetumpka is broken and shattered but not down. What the storm took away only strengthened the resolve of the locals to get to a better place. The volunteers, power companies and first responders are serving as the ‘bridge’ to help them get there.
Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to tour the damaged areas Monday afternoon.
Our WSFA 12 News drone captured footage of the destruction:
