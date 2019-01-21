Manufacturing company hosting job fair in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, GA (WTVM) - If you are in the market for a new job, tidy up your resume, because a job fair is set to begin soon.
Manufacturing company Mando is looking to fill some open full-time positions and they are hosting a job fair to do it.
Applicants must be able to work second or third shift.
Positions available include:
- Machine Operator
- Final Inspection
- Melt Department
- Assembly Operator
- Material Handler
- Quality Auditor
- Maintenance Technician (Electrical and Mechanical)
Foundry or manufacturing experience is a plus for applicants.
Applicants should bring driver’s license and high school diploma or GED to the business casual event.
The job fair will take place at 1136 Meriwether Park Dr. in Hogansville beginning at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 31.
