Mobile police officer shot, killed Sunday afternoon

“Less than a day after laying to rest Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter, I’m saddened to learn of the death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder, who was killed today in the line of duty. I extend my sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Officer Tuder’s wife and family, fellow officers and to the community he served. Officer Tuder was an exceptional young officer, a true leader and was once recognized as ‘Officer of the Month’ for his commitment to serve and protect. This senseless tragedy has sadly taken the life of yet another Mobile police officer, far too soon, and stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who wear the badge. To the Mobile community, know that all of Alabama joins you in mourning this remarkable law enforcement officer.”