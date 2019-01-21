Mobile police officer shot, killed Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) - A Mobile police officer was shot and killed Sunday while trying to make an arrest.
FOX10 reports Chief Battiste said Tuder and a group of officers were attempting to arrest 19-year-old Marco Perez. Perez is in custody, but it is unknown if he fired the shots that killed Tuder.
Perez was wanted by Mobile and federal authorities on several charges, FOX10 reports. Perez’s mother was arrested earlier this week after police said she helped Perez fake his own kidnapping to evade police.
FOX10 reports Tuder joined the Mobile Police Department in March 2016 and was named Officer of the Month for August 2017.
Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement:
“Less than a day after laying to rest Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter, I’m saddened to learn of the death of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder, who was killed today in the line of duty. I extend my sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Officer Tuder’s wife and family, fellow officers and to the community he served. Officer Tuder was an exceptional young officer, a true leader and was once recognized as ‘Officer of the Month’ for his commitment to serve and protect. This senseless tragedy has sadly taken the life of yet another Mobile police officer, far too soon, and stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who wear the badge. To the Mobile community, know that all of Alabama joins you in mourning this remarkable law enforcement officer.”
