More Quick Changes Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The cold air really settled in Sunday and into today, but the sun was back in full force on this MLK Jr. Day. Going into Tuesday, get ready for some changes - clouds will quickly increase late in the day, and I'll mention a slight chance of a shower in the evening or at night. Going into Wednesday, our next big storm system will bring rain and perhaps some thunderstorms to the area with the best coverage in the afternoon and evening and into the overnight. Showers may linger early Thursday morning for some, and the temperature will change again as well! Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 60s, but look for upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday with more cold air blowing in. Friday looks sunny and cool as well, but clouds will increase Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure spins up to our south. This may throw some moisture over our area that could mean some Sunday rain, but at the moment I'm only going with some isolated showers. Next week will start off dry before another system moves in Tuesday and into Wednesday.