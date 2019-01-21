New bridge dedicated to late Columbus hero, anti-drug advocate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today, residents of the Chattahoochee Valley Community gathered for a special bridge dedication to pay homage to a late local heroine, and anti drug advocate.
The new Brown Avenue Bridge was dedicated in honor of the late Mrs. Zelma Hennessey.
A resolution from Senator Ed Harbison explains Hennessy’s legacy in Columbus.
After Columbus´s South Westview neighborhood became infested with drug dealing, Mrs. Zelma Hennessey decided to take a stand by forming a community organization named SWAD (South Westview Against Drugs).
SWAD was focused on taking back their neighborhood and keeping it free from drugs and drug dealers. Through ongoing targeted marches and “camp outs,” SWAD became a catalyst for community and economic development.
The organization helped to filter drugs out of the community as well as create after school programs for children and build houses for those members of the community in need.
“Mrs. Hennessey has inspired and influenced an untold number as a mother, adoptive mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, leader, and heroine”
“Because of her indefatigable leadership, tenacity, commitment, and courage Mrs. Hennessey has become known as the godmother of drug fighting,” wrote Harbison.
The dedication was just one of the numerous events being held across the Chattahoochee Valley today in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
