Opelika police search for missing teen

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is attempting to locate a local teen after she went missing Saturday night.
16-year-old Aniyah A. Caffie was last seen during the evening hours of January 19th at Sing Sing Karaoke in Opelika.
She is approximately 5’00” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a medium complexion and shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black tank top, ripped blue jeans and white Vans shoes.
Anyone who may know Caffie’s current whereabouts, or who may have had recent contact with her or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division immediately at (334) 705-5220.
