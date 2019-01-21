Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrates 18th commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated its 18th commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
With the help of its human resources department, Piedmont Columbus Regional brought the community together and treated the event like a church service.
The guest speaker was Jeremiah Castille, who is the chaplain at the University of Alabama. Castille was born in Columbus and grew up in Phenix City.
“In one there is many. “We all have the potential to do a whole lot more than what we do, and we have to see that in our circumstance, our surroundings, and also in our fellow man,” said Castille.
The event was held in the conference center at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s main campus and nearly 100 people were in attendance.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.