Sorority in Columbus hosts annual Feeding the Valley event in honor of MLK holiday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A sorority in Columbus used Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give back to people in the community.
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. gathered at St. Benedict the Moors Catholic Church on Monday to hose its annual Feeding the Valley event. Volunteers cooked, fellowshipped, ad served food to attendees.
The sorority adopted this project to allow the church staff to take a day off to ensure that affected needs are still met.
One member says the event is continuing to grow each year.
"This is our fourth year, celebrating Dr. King, because it is a day on, not a day off,” said sorority member Uretha Gilmer. “We have done this for four years. We feed the hungry, we give them gifts, and they come every year."
The church, which is home to one of the sorority members, usually serves hot meals on Mondays and Thursdays of every week. However, this Monday was specifically dedicated to the MLK holiday.
