Columbus man arrested after attempting to run another car off the road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to run a car off the side of the road.
47-year-old Horace Williams was taken into custody after police were called to the Circle K gas station in the 1400 block of Veterans Pkwy. in reference to the incident.
According to police reports, Williams used his vehicle to chase another one down before attempting to run the vehicle off of MLK Blvd.
Williams reportedly hit the left side of the victim’s car with his own.
He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Williams is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits his first Recorder’s Court hearing on Jan. 23.
