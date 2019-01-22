Columbus Metra bus driver shares story after saving passengers from bus fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Lakeia Whatley Averett says do not call her a hero.
“I don’t want everybody to look at me like a hero. I just did what I was supposed to do. I’m just your average female, trying to make a living. Nothing more,” said Averett.
The Columbus city bus driver is being praised for her quick thinking, and heroic efforts after assisting all passengers to safety after the bus she was driving went up in flames.
“I hadn’t even been back to work a full week, and to come back and save lives was like--- ‘What am I doing?’ This is not supposed to happen,” said Averett.
It’s been three days and Averett says she is still a bit shaken up, but emphasizes it was a team effort that helped everything turn out the way it did.
“First I credit God. He gave me the strength to lift Mr. Faye, to assist, Mr. Joe, and it was other people there too. It was another guy and also the mechanic. It’s not just me being a hero. I look at everybody. We all came together and it was right on time,” said Averett.
But beyond Averett’s and the heroic efforts of others, the bus fire is sparking a more important conversation---a conversation about the safety and maintenance of the buses.
One passenger on the burning bus says these are constant issues he has noticed since he became a frequent rider in 2005.
“A lot of maintenance issues that if preventative maintenance was done, it wouldn’t be happening. Drivers are saying they are writing it down and reporting it., but it doesn’t seem like they are fixing it,” said Joseph McNeil.
McNeil says this particular bus broke down at least two times before catching fire. He says through the years, he has expressed his concerns.
McNeil says there shouldn’t have to be a fire threatening people’s lives for attention to be brought to a simple problem.
“It should have been addressed, but it needs to be fixed. Enough is enough,” said McNeil.
According to Rosa Evans, director of Metra Transit, the three-year-old bus was purchased in 2015 and there were no major issues prior to the day of the fire.
Officials at Metra are investigating the cause of the fire.
