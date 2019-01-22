Columbus police investigating shooting on Youmans St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating after a shooting on Youmans St. was reported.
According to police reports, police were dispatched to Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to a person being shot.
The incident is said to have happened in the 3600 block of Youmans St. just after 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.
This case is being investigated as an aggravated assault and robbery of a residence with a gun, police reports say.
There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
