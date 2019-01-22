Hot Lotto rigging lawsuit gains class action status

Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton, right, is taken into custody after his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Judge Brad McCall sentenced Tipton to up to 25 years in prison for rigging a computer program to enable him to pick winning numbers in several lottery games over six years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)