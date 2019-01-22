Missing AL man found shot to death in a vehicle in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - An Alabama man reported missing a few days ago has been found deceased by police in LaGrange.
Police say that at approximately 10:00 p.m. they received information that Malenko Cooley, a man reported missing from Alabama on Jan. 19, may be in the area of Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange.
Police found Cooley deceased in a vehicle in the 100 block of Spring St. at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 22.
The initial investigation found that he had been shot in the upper torso and died as a result of his injuries.
Police are calling this a murder investigation.
There is no word of any suspects at this time as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.