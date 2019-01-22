Next round of rain on the horizon

Once any remaining showers clear out early Thursday morning, another cold front sweeps across the Southeast, bringing another blast of chillier air to the Valley as we head toward the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s and lows to hover at or below freezing for the latter half of the week. Abundant yet crisp sunshine for Friday will give way to a few more clouds over the weekend, but overall the weekend for now is trending drier and still cool. Rain looks to evade the forecast for now until Tuesday of next week.