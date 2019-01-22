Next round of rain on the horizon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The extended forecast still favors a cold pattern with the exception of tomorrow. For today, expect clouds to gradually increase throughout the day, and despite the frigid start, temperatures should rise into the mid 50s this afternoon.
Wednesday morning doesn’t look quite as cold thanks to clouds moving in overnight ahead of our next rainmaker. A few showers are possible earlier in the day tomorrow before the main batch of rain and a few thunderstorms pushes into the Valley late Wednesday. Ahead of the rain, temperatures won’t run nearly as cold thanks to southeasterly winds ushering in milder air and breezy conditions over the next 36 hours.
Once any remaining showers clear out early Thursday morning, another cold front sweeps across the Southeast, bringing another blast of chillier air to the Valley as we head toward the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s and lows to hover at or below freezing for the latter half of the week. Abundant yet crisp sunshine for Friday will give way to a few more clouds over the weekend, but overall the weekend for now is trending drier and still cool. Rain looks to evade the forecast for now until Tuesday of next week.
