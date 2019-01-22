Pro-life organizations host March for Life rally in Columbus

“There are so many organizations that people can get involved with to be a part of the pro-life community here in Columbus,” said Emily Griffin, pregnancy counselor at Lifeline Children Services. “Sound Choices, Pregnancy Clinic, SENCA, Choices for Life, the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, and also Lifeline Children Services---we’re all here. Not just being pro-birth, and not just being concerned with protecting the life of a child, but also concerned with life in general. That means the life of the mother, the life of the family.”