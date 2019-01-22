Pro-life organizations host March for Life rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local pro-life organizations hosted a March for Life rally in Columbus on Tuesday on the Plaza of the Government Center.
Following the program, the organizers marched down 2nd Avenue in support of life and the rights of family.
The mission of the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life (CVUL) is to unite the people of the Chattahoochee Valley for the promotion and preservation of human life from conception to natural death through prayer, education, and non-violent civic activities.
“We really want to draw attention to the victims,” said Lincoln Bradbenburg, project director of Center for Bioethical Reform. “We’re definitely not out here to shame or condemn anyone, but we are here to stand up for both mother and child against the killing, that is abortion.”
“There are so many organizations that people can get involved with to be a part of the pro-life community here in Columbus,” said Emily Griffin, pregnancy counselor at Lifeline Children Services. “Sound Choices, Pregnancy Clinic, SENCA, Choices for Life, the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, and also Lifeline Children Services---we’re all here. Not just being pro-birth, and not just being concerned with protecting the life of a child, but also concerned with life in general. That means the life of the mother, the life of the family.”
Chattahoochee Valley for Life recorded 104 babies saved from abortion four and a half years up to January 2016.
