Rain & Maybe A Few Storms Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Temperatures won't be dropping much tonight with most spots in the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Wednesday morning - a lot warmer than the past couple of nights. Clouds will stick around, and although we might see a shower, most will stay dry tonight and early Wednesday. Rain and perhaps a few storms will become likely after 5 PM tomorrow, heading into Wednesday night. The rain may be heavy at times, and conditions will stay fairly windy through the day as well. We may deal with some lingering showers early Thursday, but skies will turn sunny by the afternoon with windy and colder conditions building back in - look for highs in the upper 40s and lowe4 50s.
Ending the week and heading into the weekend we’ll have some clouds and sun along the way with temperatures mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday with 50s by Saturday and Sunday. Our next system we’re watching will increase clouds early next week and provide some rain on Tuesday. That will lead to another shot of very cold air to end the month of January.
