Several Chattahoochee Valley schools on list of failing Alabama schools

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Several schools throughout the Chattahoochee Valley have been named part of the Alabama Department of Education’s list of failing schools.
The list, which denotes failing public schools as required by the Alabama Accountability Act, has 76 schools across the state, but five are part of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Students at schools on the list are eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition and can transfer to non-failing public or private schools.
Barbour County High School is on the list for the fourth year.
Bullock County High School and South Highlands Middle School, both in Bullock County, are on the list for their seventh and second times, respectively.
John P. Powell Middle School in Chambers County is also on the list for the fourth year.
New to the list of failing schools this year is Loachapoka High School in Lee County.
