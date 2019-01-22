Supreme Court of Georgia upholds murder conviction in 2008 slaying of expectant mother in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man who was found guilty of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2008 has had his murder conviction upheld.
22-year-old Jovan Elshawn Thompson was convicted on murder charges in 2009 after shooting his girlfriend to death in 2008.
Police say Thompson shot 22-year-old Sarahonica Thrasher, who was seven-months-pregnant at the time, in the head before rushing her to the hospital and saying she was injured in a drive-by shooting before leaving the hospital.
Thrasher underwent emergency surgery to deliver their baby. She later died, but doctors were able to save the baby girl who was then named after her mother, Sarahonica.
Thompson is currently serving sentences in the Dooly State Prison for murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and feticide.
Thompson filed an appeal, saying evidence in the case was insufficient to convict him, but the Supreme Court of Georgia upheld the conviction.
