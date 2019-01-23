Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Brazil Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
69-year-old David Lee Wilson was last seen near Brazil Avenue on January 18, 2019. Wilson is 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Wilson was last seen wearing a black tank top, black vest, black jacket, black jeans, blue shoes, and a red cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
