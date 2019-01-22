East Texas woman gives birth to twins on separate days

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - There’s a new set of twins in East Texas but the days of their birth are not the same.
“By 4:49 pm I had little Elliyanna and then everything clamped shut," mom Windie Wilson said.
When Wilson’s water broke on January 13 she was prepared to have both of her twin girls.
“I was ready for it to happen and it just kind of didn’t," she said.
Her second baby Jewelianna wasn’t born until 7 days later. Something doctors said doesn’t happen often.
“It’s extremely rare," Dr. Yasser Zeid at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview said. "It’s probably reported about 1 in 1,000 so it’s very, very rare.”
Wilson’s fraternal twins were originally due in March. While Dr. Zeid is not Wilson’s physician, he said her twin’s premature birth could have caused the separate birthdays. In cases like this, he said the extra 7 days in the womb benefit the baby.
“We try as much as we can not to deliver the second one if it’s at all possible,” he said.
While there isn’t a clear reason why her babies were born days apart Wilson said in some ways it fits her babies personalities perfectly.
“Elliyanna, she was the one that was most active when she was on the inside," she said. "I think she was just kind of impatient; she wanted out and she made her way out. Jewelianna was just really chill when she was in there and I guess she just wanted to wait for a little while.”
Wilson said she looks forward to sharing this special story with her daughters as they get older.
