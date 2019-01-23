Former U.S. representative, Columbus attorney passes away from natural causes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A prominent attorney and former U.S. congressman from Columbus has passed away.
Jack T. Brinkley died at approximately 7:25 a.m. in the emergency room of St. Francis Hospital at the age of 88.
Brinkley served eight terms as a U.S. congressman from 1967 to 1983 and one year in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1965 to 1966.
He was taken to the emergency room for difficulty breathing and diagnosed with cardiac arrest, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
His manner death has been ruled natural.
