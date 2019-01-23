Goodwill offering free tx prep services in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Goodwill is providing free tax prep services in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The tax services are being offered through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), an IRS-sponsored tax program.
Free tax returns will be available for households that earn less than $54,000 per year. Goodwill prepares current and prior year tax returns, and amendments. They will file returns January 29 to April 15.
The free tax prep services will be offered at Goodwill career centers. See locations, dates, and times below:
Columbus Career Center (Walk-ins)
Tuesday – Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Midland Career Center (Appointment Only)
Mondays: Noon to 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 4
Saturdays: Feb. 2, Feb. 6, March 2, and March 16
Phenix City Career Center (Appointment Only)
Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested in tax prep services must bring the following information:
Social security cards for yourself and all dependents
- All income documents
- All tax documents
- Photo ID
- Health insurance for 1095 A/B/C
- Form 1098
- Childcare expenses
- 2018 tax returns
- Bank account information
To make an appointment or for more information, call the Goodwill Midtown Career Center at 706-256-1837.
