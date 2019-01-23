Heavy rain on the way tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For once, Wednesday morning starting off a little milder in the 50s—temperatures running a good 20 degrees warmer than the past few days! Headed into the afternoon, dominant southeasterly winds will continue to stream in warmer and more humid air, pushing highs close to 70 before rain arrives tonight.
Heavy rain and storms will push into east Alabama as early as 5-6 PM EST today and look to clear west Georgia closer to midnight. 1-2” of rain are possible through Thursday morning, when any lingering showers will fizzle out as colder and drier air funnels in. Apart from some clouds earlier in the day, sunshine returns Thursday afternoon and the pattern turns colder once again as we head toward the weekend. Friday through next Monday look to stay dry with a few passing clouds here and there. Expect lows at or below freezing Friday through Sunday morning with highs in the 50s.
We look a touch warmer early next week before our next rainmaker moves in by next Tuesday. Overall, below average temperatures still look to dominate the weather pattern as we wrap up January.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.