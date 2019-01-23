Heavy rain on the way tonight

Heavy rain and storms will push into east Alabama as early as 5-6 PM EST today and look to clear west Georgia closer to midnight. 1-2” of rain are possible through Thursday morning, when any lingering showers will fizzle out as colder and drier air funnels in. Apart from some clouds earlier in the day, sunshine returns Thursday afternoon and the pattern turns colder once again as we head toward the weekend. Friday through next Monday look to stay dry with a few passing clouds here and there. Expect lows at or below freezing Friday through Sunday morning with highs in the 50s.