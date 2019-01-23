McDonald’s offers free bacon on ANYTHING during Bacon Hour

(KFVS) - Bacon lovers, this one’s for you.
If you’ve ever dreamed of bacon on your fries, your McDouble or even your McFlurry, McDonald’s is making it happen.
On Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. you can order bacon on ANY menu item with no charge. Bacon Hour is a tasty time.
Pick your jaw up off the floor, you’ll need it to eat the bacon.
McDonald’s restaurants decided to give the gift of free bacon after their limited time offer of free bacon on the classics like the Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder with bacon and the Cheesy Bacon Fries.
Are you already thinking about your bacon creations? We are.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.