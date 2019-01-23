Muscogee County Relay for Life hosts 2019 kickoff celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Relay for Life kickoff party was held at the St. Francis Hospital Butler Pavilion on Tuesday.
Teams came out to support the organization in its fight against cancer. The kickoff included dancing, food, and games along with the Relay for Life Store.
The 2019 Relay for Life will take place May 17 to May 18 at Kinnett Stadium. This year’s goal is to have 150 teams.
“We’re reaching out and we are trying to let the survivors and cancer patients know that we are here for them,” said Barbara Waller, 2019 Relay for Life chair. “It’s about raising awareness for the American Cancer Society and really just helping the fight against cancer.”
The fight against cancer is strong in the Columbus community as several organizations are expected to be involved.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.